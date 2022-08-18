Natural Ways to Get Rid of Ants

It’s estimated that there are at least 1.5 million ants to every one person on the planet! Ants practically rule the world making it virtually impossible not to have an issue with them on occasion.

Here are effective natural ant killers that won’t harm the environment or cost you an arm and a leg.

1. Deter with Ground Black Pepper

Pull out the ground black pepper and start sprinkling it around your home as an effective repellent that won’t create health issues for pets or loved ones. Ants are irritated by the smell pepper, and it’s very effective at killing them when mixed with water in a spray bottle within 24 hours of application.

2. Repel with Peppermint

If you’re looking for a natural ant repellent that makes your home smell amazing, try 10-15 drops of peppermint essential oil in a spray bottom with water. Shake and spray in areas you’ve located ants in your home. The minty aroma interrupts the chemical signals ants leave behind when they walk.

3. Spray Tea Tree Oil

Like peppermint oil, ants can’t stand the smell of tea tree oil and try to avoid it at all costs. Use the same peppermint oil spray bottle method or soak cotton balls in tea tree oil and place them at entry points. Not only will tea tree oil add a refreshing scent to your home that welcomes guests, but it can keep ants at bay.

4. Coffee Grounds

Ensure grounds are fresh from that morning and sprinkle on a paper towel. Place the grounds strategically around your home, behind trash cans and windowsills. However, coffee grounds are extremely toxic to your dogs and cats so beware if you have pets!

Summertime Maid Easy with Merry Maids

Merry Maids

815-895-2211

merrymaidsofsycamore@yahoo.com