Deep Cleaning Tips

Here at Merry Maids we have all the expert advice to help you deep clean your house. Below is a list of the tools and supplies, along with a quick breakdown of why we suggest them!

Sponges vs. Microfiber Cloths

Sponges can be germ magnets, and since most of us don’t have a microscope and can never fully tell how clean (or dirty, in most cases) sponges are, steer clear of them altogether. Instead, opt for a microfiber cloth. Its better at cleaning surfaces, plus it’s machine washable and quick-drying.

Brooms vs. Vacuums

More often than not, brooms push dirt and dust around, so skip sweeping and say “goodbye” to your broom. Instead, show your vacuum a little TLC by cleaning the roller, wiping the dust off the outside, and changing the filer or bag. Ignoring important maintenance can impact the suction of a vacuum, making it less effective at picking up dust and debris.

Floor Cleaner vs. Floor Steamer

Floor cleaners promise to do it all, but they’re not the best option to clean your floors. Instead, steamers can be a secret weapon, because not only can they remove stains off ceramic tile or vinyl flooring, they can also get hot enough to kill bacteria lingering in hard-to-reach places or tile grout.

Trusty Toilet Brush vs. Disposable Toilet Wands

Toilet brushes have the least glamorous cleaning duty in the home. After use, they’re often put back in their holders, bringing all their dirty work with them. Opt for a more sanitary solution, like disposable toilet wands that come with a built-in cleaning solution. Their textures are better for scrubbing, and they disposable toilet wands don’t have the same horrifying potential to hang onto unwanted grime in your spotless, newly spring-cleaned bathroom.

