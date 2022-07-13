How to Start the Search for Senior Living

In modern times, the senior population is expanding, due to an ever-increasing life expectancy.

Because of this, the need to provide the right living facilities for our elderly family members has never been more important.

Finding the ideal living community may seem challenging at first, but if you carefully prepare and gather the necessary information, the process can be easier than you think. Here are some important tips to help you get started on the search:

Know the Differences Between Senior Living Types

Senior living is a more general term, with a few different specific types. Knowing which one may be the right type to search for will help at the outset.

Independent Living – This is for active and independent seniors with little or no health concerns. Similar to an apartment or condo community but often with maintenance, dining and social programs included.

Assisted Living – This is to help people be as independent as they can, but other assistance is available as needed.

Supportive Living – This type of senior living is for those who retain their independence but need some assistance to do so.

Memory Care – This is for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia. It’s a similar community as assisted and supportive living but with additional cognitive care and programs.

Set Your Budget and “Must Haves”

Depending on your financials, insurances and the communities themselves, senior living costs vary noticeably. As one example, supportive living costs are subsidized and accept Medicaid. Others have their own criteria. That’s why it is a good idea to meet with an experienced financial advisor to help you plan out all the financial aspects.

You should also make a list of the services and features you require. These may include things like the dining quality, proximity to family or important locations for business or entertainment, transportation options, and the types of floorplans and amenities in the living space.

Always Visit Before Making a Decision

Even if you have everything carefully planned out and are satisfied with all the information you’ve gathered, it’s still crucial to visit – and revisit – any facility that you’re considering. Experiencing it for yourself is perhaps the best indicator to determine if it’s the right situation. While there, ask for feedback from current residents and staff. Ask any questions you can think of. Take stock of everything you see. This will help make you more comfortable with any final decisions.

