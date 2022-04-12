Remedy Those Allergies Naturally

Most people love spring. It’s a time of renewal and beauty and the perfect reason to start getting back outside and enjoying the warmer weather.

Unfortunately, spring also brings back allergies.

Many people are allergic to one thing or another, and common irritants like pollen and ragweed are especially potent in the spring. Most allergy symptoms are mild, but many can be severe enough to lead to colds and flu. In seniors, this is particularly dangerous.

The first reaction may be to fight off allergy symptoms with over the counter medication. But there are some safe, natural ways to ward off the allergens you may encounter as well.

Minimize the Risk

The first and foremost way to reduce or eliminate allergic reactions is to reduce your time outside. We all enjoy the outdoors on a beautiful spring day but try to do so in small increments instead of one long period outside. This will keep your exposure to things you may be allergic to minimal.

Keep Your Home – and Yourself Clean

Cleanliness is a key method of fighting off the effects of allergies. It’s a good idea to bathe and change clothes when you come in from the outdoors, so that any irritants aren’t clinging to your skin or hair. Try to wash your linens weekly and limit the time you have your windows open. Installing a HEPA air filter in your home is also a good idea. This will recycle the air and keep it safe from dangerous particulates.

Remember Hydration

Hydration is vital to your wellbeing any time of year. But for allergy season, staying hydrated will also help clear any light symptoms that allergies can cause – scratchy throat, post-nasal drip and slight congestion. Alternate water with hot tea or coffee to keep nasal passages clear and your body warm.

An assisted living community like Heritage Woods can help seniors with many of these safe, natural ways to fight off allergies.

