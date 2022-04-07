Three Ways to Improve Your Sleep

Sleep. Ah, the very word conjures up peaceful, relaxing images of drifting off into a comfortable, dreamy slumber.

And it should, because sleep is one of the most important – and best – things you can do for your physical and mental wellbeing.

Unfortunately, many people do not get enough quality sleep, and that can lead to some significant health concerns. A lack of sleep does more than make us feel sluggish and fatigued. It can depress brain function, muscle strength and concentration. It can also make us sleepy and exhausted during normal times of the day when we need to be productive.

“There are a ton of benefits from getting enough quality sleep,” says Dr. Weston Loder, DC at Sycamore Integrated Health. “It’s incredibly important for your short and long-term health and wellbeing.”

Getting quality sleep – especially on a regular basis – can be a struggle for some people, as daily stress, hectic work and family schedules and other factors such as anxiety can all contribute to a lack of proper sleep. But there’s good news according to Dr. Loder, who has some simple ways to improve your sleep pattern.

Get some sun



Now that spring is here, the weather is going to improve and you’ll be more comfortable being outside. Exposing yourself to sunlight early in the day for 10-15 minutes, and again a couple more times throughout the day can help set your internal sleep clock. Additionally, sun exposure will produce Vitamin D in your body and stimulate melatonin production which is a key chemical for sleep.

Begin a bedtime routine



Try to create a nightly routine to wind down from the day. This may include shutting off your devices and fully disconnecting from distractions for an hour or so before bed. A healthy alternative is reading, writing, or listening to calming music during this time. You may also consider a massage, stretching, or taking a warm bath or shower to help your body relax. This will help you fall into a more restful state, allowing sleep to take over when you lie down.

Stay consistent



Once you’ve reset your internal clock with new nightly habits, try to stick with it as close as you can. Your body likes natural rhythms and if you go to bed and wake up near the same time every day, your body will know when it’s time to rest – this will help you settle into the proper sleep you need.

“Make sleep and bedtime a priority!” Dr. Loder said. “We undergo many internal processes that help heal and restore our body, allowing us to recover and get ready for the next day.”

