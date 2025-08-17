Daily Chronicle 2025 Boys Golf Preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb

Head coach: Brad Kerkman

Top returners: Tyler Brackemyer, sr., Nolan Knutson, sr., Greg Kubitz, sr., Graham Olson, jr.

Top newcomers: Jack Battista, so., Noah Simonson, so.

Outlook: Senior Tyler Brackemyer (88) and junior Graham Olson (92) helped the team to a fifth-place finish in last year’s West Aurora regional and are back to lead the squad. Jonah Keck (78), who was the lone DeKalb golfer to qualify for sectionals, was among the Barbs who graduated. “We are looking to continue to build on last year,” Barbs coach Brad Kerkman said. “We graduated a few seniors with a lot of experience. With that, our senior class this year also has experience and have worked very hard this summer to prepare for the season. We are going to have a nice mix of upper and lower classmen.”

Sycamore

Head coach: Dan Wheeler

Top returners: Eli Goodeill, jr., Tyler Lockhart, sr., Gavin Sedevie, jr., Andrew Swedberg, jr.

Top newcomers: Drake Crittenden, jr.

Worth noting: Gavin Sedevie, who tied for 50th in the state in Class 2A last year, is back to lead an experienced, but young squad. Tyler Lockhart is the team’s only senior. “I expect Gavin Sedevie to compete for medalist at most tournaments and lead the way for the team,” Sycamore coach Dan Wheeler said. “We were a young team last year, but the experience that (Andrew) Swedberg, (Eli) Goodeill and (Tyler) Lockhart gained last year at the varsity level should help us this season.” Junior Drake Crittenden put in a lot of work into improving his game during the summer and should find a spot in the lineup.

Kaneland

Head coach: Mark Davoust

Top returners: Nick Dziewala, sr., Jack Frey, sr., Dylan Pjesky, so., Marcus Simbol, sr.

Worth noting: Off-season growth from its top three seniors, sophomore Dylan Pjesky and others should have the Knights in a great place on the links this fall. “I think that the varsity will be a real powerhouse this year and we’ll need to be to take on conference rival Ottawa,” Kaneland coach Mark Davoust said. “We had great play from several freshmen last year giving us a good foundation for this year.” Pjesky competed in the Junior PGA tour in the off-season, firing a 74 to tie for fourth place in his final event.

Genoa-Kingston

Head coach: Kyle Carbone

Top returners: Colton McDowell, sr., Jack Peterson, sr., Sean Peterson, so., Mason Smith, so., Harrison Zorica, sr.

Top newcomers: Trevor Rhoads, jr.

Worth noting: The Cogs are returning all their varsity players from last year, including Colton McDowell, a senior who qualified for sectionals last fall. Cracking into this experienced starting lineup will be tough, but junior Trevor Rhoads and a handful of freshmen will look to push their new teammates. “Expectations are high for this Cogs boys golf team, but they are ready for the challenge,” Genoa-Kingston coach Kyle Carbone said. “The Cogs went 5-3 in conference last year, marking their first time over .500 in conference in a while. The Cogs also snuck up on several 20-year-old team records with their deep roster of players capable of breaking 40 on any given night.”

Hinckley-Big Rock

Head coach: Cameron Russell

Top returners: Brandon Aloisio, sr., Matthew Badal, sr.

Top newcomers: Gunner Barrett, fr., Jonathon Harnack, fr., Neil Jarvis, fr., Beckett Neibert, fr.

Worth noting: Cameron Russell, a 2021 Indian Creek graduate, takes over head coaching duties for the Royals. “The outlook for our boys’ team is strong, with experience at the top led by our two senior golfers. (Aloisio and Badal),” Russell said. “Backed by promising young talent, we aim to compete every day and enjoy the game of golf. As a team, our goal is to contend in the conference and build a core group that pushes and supports each other throughout the season. I look forward to coaching this group and see a lot of potential in these young athletes.”

Indian Creek

Head coach: Matt Davis

Top returners: Elliott Kupp, jr., Dom Nelson, jr., Cooper Rissman, sr., Emmett Swenson, sr.

Top newcomers: Landin Haap, so., Parker Murry, jr.

Worth noting: Dom Nelson, Cooper Rissman and Emmett Swenson all return after finishing up last season in regional action. The Timberwolves will host the conference meet. Coach Matt Davis is hopeful that his golfers continue to progress so that they enjoy the experience of being on a team while improving their drives, approach shots and putts as they get to October. “The biggest thing for me is that no one is excluded,” Davis said. “I’ve already told the upperclassmen that we’ll need to drive the younger kids because we don’t have a shuttle bus. I want these kids to learn a game that can play their entire life.”