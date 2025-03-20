Daily Chronicle 2025 softball preview: 5 players to watch

Kairi Lantz, jr., C/3B, Sycamore

Last year, she hit .441 with seven home runs and 36 RBIs. She led the team with 23 extra-base hits. She also came through in clutch situations, hitting .409 with runners on and .400 against above-average pitching with 16 two-out RBIs. She also made two errors in 218 chances and handled the Sycamore staff well. She was the Daily Chronicle 2024 Softball Player of the Year. And she achieved all that as a sophomore.

Addi Armstrong, so., 3B/2B, Sycamore

Last year Sycamore reached a Class 3A supersectional with just two seniors on the roster, getting a lot of production from a young roster. Armstrong definitely was a big part of that, hitting .410 overall and .383 against above-average pitching. She drove in 32 runs, slugged at a .566 clip and made just four errors in 68 chances.

Ayla Gould, sr., SS/2B, DeKalb

Gould has spent the last three years as the primary pitcher for the Barbs, despite her natural position being in the middle infield. This year, there’s some young hurlers for the Barbs, which will allow Gould to shift into the field and focus on her hitting. She hit .423 with a home run last year.

Brynn Woods, jr., P, Kaneland

A dominant pitcher the last two years for the Knights, she’s started this season hot at the plate as well, looking to build off her .300 batting average from a year ago. In the circle she struck out 154 while walking 18 with a 1.75 ERA, a big part of the Knights' regional title.

Lizzy Davis, sr., IF/P, Genoa-Kingston

Davis was hurt for a big part of last year, but has already come out of the gates hot early with a pair of home runs in the season opener. In addition to bopping at the plate, she brings a big arm into the circle and could be a key part in any success a young Cogs team has this season.