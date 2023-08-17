Daily Chronicle 2023 Boys Golf Preview: 5 to Watch

Luther Swedberg, sr., Sycamore
Swedberg is coming off a sectional appearance last season for the Spartans. Coach Dan Wheeler said that he is a wonderful young man who is accountable, responsible and respectful, and that he often sees him as another adult on the team that he can ask to help him with anything the team needs. Swedberg’s game developed over the summer, adding distance on every club and putting him in birdie position more often.
Brycen Lavender, sr., Genoa-Kingston
Cogs coach Kyle Carbone raved about Lavender’s summer. Lavender, a rookie last season, spent the summer playing and working out. Carbone said that Lavender has been showing flashes of being a low to mid 40s player consistently, and that he is very excited to see how Lavender wraps up his career for the Cogs.
Jonah Keck, jr., DeKalb
Keck may only be a junior, but he is a leader on the course for the Barbs. DeKalb coach Brad Kerkman called Keck a “range rat.” noting the improvement Keck made on his ball striking consistency. Kerkman also noted that Keck has physically developed, hitting all of his clubs longer. Keck only started golfing in 7th grade, so with another year of eligibility after 2023, Kerkman said Keck’s ceiling is, “As high as he wants it to be.”
Saje Beane, sr., and Martin Ledbetter, jr., Hinckley-Big Rock
Beane is coming off of a co-medaling finish at the Little 10 tri-meet against Indian Creek and Earlville. Beane shot a 39, leading the way for the Royals. At first glance, Ledbetter looks more like a left tackle than a golfer who is also an immensely talented baseball player. Ledbetter can crush the ball off the tee. But, the question for this season is will the other parts of his game catch up? If he can be more balanced, Beane and Ledbetter could be a thunder-and-lightning duo for the Royals this season.
Dylan White, sr., Indian Creek
White shared the first-place podium with Hinckley-Big Rock’s Saje Beane at the Little 10 Tri-Meet on August 15th, shooting a 39. White is a very talented player who could thrive under a coach like Matt Davis, an Indian Creek alumni who holds many records and went on to play in college.