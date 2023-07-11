MASK in DeKalb event aims to bring peace to children, families in the city’s north side

DeKALB – DeKalb resident Juanita Colvin has seen too many of her loved ones killed by gun violence.
Now, it’s to the point where enough is enough. After having settled in town about nine months ago, Colvin said she got the idea to start a Mothers Against Senseless Killings (MASK) in DeKalb.
“My ex got killed by gun violence. My best friend got killed by gun violence,” Colvin said. “I have like four friends that I watched die from gun violence. So, that is really what inspired me.”
Colvin’s group hosted a MASK in DeKalb event Sunday at the gazebo at Welsh Park, 651 Russell Road. The group typically holds events on alternate Saturdays.
Typically, there is a plenty of fun and snacks to go around for children and families on hand. This time around, however, the event featured a soul food dinner for everyone to take part in.
“Because it was on a Sunday, and I’m used to cooking my own soul food dinner,” Colvin said.
DeKalb resident Danise Johnson was seated at a table under the gazebo enjoying soul food.
“I got 25 grandkids and 1 great grandchild,” Johnson said. “Why wouldn’t I be out here being a part of my community? It’s a great thing. I love the kids.”
Johnson said Sunday’s event was her second time attending MASK in DeKalb.
“I see a lot of us. I’m looking for the next event,” Johnson said. “I’m looking for this event to grow bigger and bigger every time she does it.”
Colvin acknowledged that not everyone on hand for the event may have been touched by violence personally. At the same time, she noted that the gun epidemic has the country in an uproar as of late.
“All of us probably have been affected by violence because of the world that’s going on,” Colvin said. “I don’t know everybody, but I’m getting to know them.”
Colvin said she imagines children and their families will enjoy coming back time and time again.
Sunday was the third event MASK in DeKalb hosted at Welsh Park.
“I want to make it more comfortable for the kids, for our youth,” Colvin said. “Our youth is our main priority. I have seven kids. So, I want to make it comfortable to where I can bring my kids out here. The other day I saw four gun-shell casings on the ground out here. So, this is what I’m trying to prevent.”
DeKalb resident Darriann Tillman was playing with her 1-year-old daughter, Avery.
She said her favorite part of the event was how it helped foster a sense of community among neighbors.
“[It’s] really just bringing everybody together and something positive,” Tillman said.
Tillman said she likes the idea of MASK in DeKalb and its mission.
“I really do support it,” she said. “I think it’ll be something nice for the mothers, especially how the world is now. … I almost lost my little brother.”
Colvin said she’s glad she decided to incorporate soul food into the event this time around.
“That’s why I did not just make it for the youth, and I made it for the adults, too,” she said. “I’m trying to get more adults to get on the page that I’m on to where we can make this better. This is the roughest area. I didn’t notice that. I’ve been to a lot of parts.”
Colvin said her purpose behind hosting the event is simple.
“It’s really for the youth,” she said. “I got coloring books. I got ropes. I want them to do stuff like I had in childhood. That’s what I’m trying to instill in these kids. If we do better with the kids, they’ll grow up to be better. We got to lead by example.”