Letter: Thank you for celebrating Northern Rehab’s 45th anniversary

Thank you to the community for joining Northern Rehab for our 45th Anniversary Open House celebration on Oct. 5 in DeKalb.

We are very grateful to our current and past patients, area physicians, and the community for their support over the past 45 years. This long-term success would not be possible without the support of the community, and we’re pleased that many people joined us in this milestone celebration.

We appreciate the DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa Chambers of Commerce for participating in and promoting this multi-chamber event.

We also wish to extend our gratitude to Chef Rudy Galindo, Hy-Vee of Sycamore, the Willrett Flower Company, and the following community partners including DeKalb Park District, Sycamore Park District, Sycamore Golf Club, Kishwaukee Family YMCA, Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra, DeKalb County United Soccer, Barb City Bagels, Cesaroni’s Café & Deli and OpenDoor Coffee for helping to make this event such a success.

Over the last 45 years, Northern Rehab has been very fortunate to attract, develop and retain excellent physical therapists and support staff members who have worked together to allow us to reach this milestone. The Northern Rehab team looks forward to continue to provide high-quality physical therapy care and to maintain our commitment in giving back to the community.

Thank you for celebrating with us!

President Ken Olson

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists