Letter: In response to ‘Are both political parties self-destructive?’

I am writing in response to the opinion printed in the Seot. 30, 2023, edition, “Are both political parties self-destructive?”

In the piece Mr. Smyth offers no facts to support his opinion. He states that the Democratic Party is being lead by the far left. Who are these people on the far left that he writes about? Joe Biden? The President is and has been a moderate all of his political life.

Under Joe Biden’s administration the economy is recovering from the mess left by the Trump administration. Unemployment is at historic lows. Millions of jobs have been created. And inflation is slowing. President Biden has strengthened the NATO alliance and restored our standing in the world.

However, Mr. Smyth is correct in stating that the Republicans are being led by the far right. The party of small government is passing laws in states across the country, denying women bodily autonomy. They are attempting to ban books in public schools. They are legislating against teaching American History in the public schools. And they are trying to make it harder for people to vote.

Their leader, Donald Trump, was impeached twice while in office. He has been indicted four times for various crimes including taking and keeping classified government documents. He was found liable in a court of law for sexual assault. He recently suggested that the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Mark Milley, should be executed. He has made veiled threats against the DOJ, the Attorney General, the Special Counsel and various judges hearing the cases against him.

Just the other day at a conference of Republicans in California, Trump made fun of the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s 82 year old husband who was bludgeoned with a hammer. The people in attendance laughed.

I don’t know where Mr. Smyth is getting his news but I suggest that he try more reliable sources. I know that given the choices we have right now, this voter is all in with Joe Biden. The sane one who has the American peoples’ health, welfare and safety topmost on his agenda. And the guy who has done a pretty good job so far for the American People.

Susan Lovell

DeKalb