Letter: Thank you, from Barb Food Mart

Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Barb Food Mart would like to thank those who sponsored, participated and stopped by to say hello at Art for the Mart, a colorful fundraiser for Barb Food Mart!

On Sunday, Sept. 24, participants joined us at Palmer Court to chalk a square with their wide range of artistic talents. This event raised more than $1,800 with over 65 squares sold to creative chalkers. Money raised will help reduce food insecurity for DeKalb families.

We would like to thank this year’s sponsors: Lehan Drugs, the Fontana Family, Northern Rehab Physical Therapy, The Grove-Modern American Tavern, Kalon Beauty Bar, Dimensions Dance Academy, Kid Stuff, Restoration 1, Willrett Flower Co., Carolyn Zasada (Morris)-Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate, DeKalb Classroom Teachers’ Association (DCTA), Sharon Rhoades-Realtor Century 21 Circle, and Create Health Mobility Clinic.

Please keep a look out for us next fall as we will continue this COLORFUL fundraiser for Barb Food Mart!

(Currently, it costs $15 to fill a wagon which includes farm fresh produce, milk, eggs, frozen food, hygiene items, snacks, and pantry staples for a family. Barb Food Mart serves approximately 250 families per week. Go to https://www.barbfoodmart.com/ for more information on Barb Food Mart.)