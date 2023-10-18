Letter: Thank you, from Barb Food Mart

Dear Editor,

Barb Food Mart would like to thank those who sponsored, participated and stopped by to say hello at Art for the Mart, a colorful fundraiser for Barb Food Mart!

On Sunday, Sept. 24, participants joined us at Palmer Court to chalk a square with their wide range of artistic talents. This event raised more than $1,800 with over 65 squares sold to creative chalkers. Money raised will help reduce food insecurity for DeKalb families.

We would like to thank this year’s sponsors: Lehan Drugs, the Fontana Family, Northern Rehab Physical Therapy, The Grove-Modern American Tavern, Kalon Beauty Bar, Dimensions Dance Academy, Kid Stuff, Restoration 1, Willrett Flower Co., Carolyn Zasada (Morris)-Berkshire Hathaway Starck Real Estate, DeKalb Classroom Teachers’ Association (DCTA), Sharon Rhoades-Realtor Century 21 Circle, and Create Health Mobility Clinic.

Please keep a look out for us next fall as we will continue this COLORFUL fundraiser for Barb Food Mart!

Kindly,

(Art for the Mart Co-Chairs)

Melissa Beck

Cate Cardella

Joey Moore

Vanessa Saam

(Currently, it costs $15 to fill a wagon which includes farm fresh produce, milk, eggs, frozen food, hygiene items, snacks, and pantry staples for a family. Barb Food Mart serves approximately 250 families per week. Go to https://www.barbfoodmart.com/ for more information on Barb Food Mart.)