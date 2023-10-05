Letter: Disappointed in Taste of DeKalb

I was disappointed by the “Taste of DeKalb” event Sept. 24 in Van Buer Plaza.

I expected that local restaurants would be represented, the usual meaning of “Taste of,” but they were not.

There were relatively few food vendors, mostly food trucks, and the occasion was dominated by a band so loud that (I suspect) it drove people away.

Even if only food trucks were invited, there were still some missing that might have been there (Dirty Bird, for one, and the little blue ice cream truck).

We have plenty of downtown restaurants. Where were they?

Harry Hutchins

DeKalb