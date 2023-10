I am concerned about the proposed parking lot project in downtown DeKalb.

It appears that the city is willing to spend somewhere between $500,000 and $750,000 to end up with 27 parking spots. Purchase price, teardown cost and cost to create the parking add up.

In addition, that property would no longer be on the tax rolls. Taxpayers would be paying $18,500 on the low side and $27,700 on the high side for each parking space.

This does not sound like fiscal responsibility to me.

Mary Haub

DeKalb