Letter: Thank you for a successful Taste of DeKalb

Thank You for a Successful Taste of DeKalb!

The Taste of DeKalb hosted by the Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club on Sept. 24 was a great success! We extend our gratitude to the community for supporting this fun, family-friendly event at Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb immediately following the Corn Classic 10K/5K Race.

The proceeds from this event go directly to support the Rotary’s Community Grant that are distributed to local organizations that have projects which positively impact the lives and well-being of children, youth and families.

Our appreciation is extended to the City of DeKalb, the Corn Classic Race committee, Barb Food Mart and the food vendors including Fatty’s, Jah Love Jamaica, Open Door Coffee, Sweet Butts Cotton Candy, Big D’s Hotdogs, Treehouse Pie Company, The Lovely Lemon and the Confectionary. We also appreciate the entertainers including: InFunktious, the PriSSillas, and Magician, Ken Mate.

We also wish to thank our event sponsors including: Opportunity Unbound in partnership with Meta, Shaw Media, Leeward Renewable Energy Development, 102.3 The Coyote, WDKB 94.9, State Farm Agencies of DeKalb/Sycamore, The Suter Company, Pizza Villa, Kenda Jeske CPA, Resource Bank, Applications Development Corp, Chelsea McGhee Studios, Midwest Tents and Events, Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, Egg Haven Pancakes and Café, Becky Beck’s Jewelry – Rebecca Ryan, Edward Jones – Heather Hilleshiem, Ameriprise – Brendon Gallagher, Tom Sparks, DeKalb Mechanical, Anderson Funeral, Academy Solutions, Heartland Bank, DeKalb/Sycamore Motors, James Macmurdo, Norm Walzer, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group – Diane Hammon, Crum Halstead Agency, Inc, China House, Lakeshore Recycling Systems and Dana’s Day Spa.

With gratitude,

Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Taste of DeKalb committee