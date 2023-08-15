Letter: DeKalb County Family Service Agency offers special training to fight child trafficking

I saw the movie Sound of Freedom last night and couldn’t get to my laptop fast enough. The actors in the movie did a wonderful job. There are a couple points that I think are important to reinforce: Victims do not have to be brought from or taken to another country or state to meet the definition of trafficking; children constitute 27% of trafficking victims; and in most situations, victims are trafficked by someone they know. Certainly, trafficking happens all over the world and differs by country. Trafficking could be forced labor, debt bondage, sex trafficking, child trafficking, or forced marriage.

One of the worst countries in the world for child sex trafficking is the United States with approximately 110,000 children being trafficked each year. Illinois is ranked 8th in the U.S. with 243 victims identified in 2021.

Family Service Agency is in its fourth year of obtaining a federal grant from National Children’s Alliance and Department of Justice for the purpose of training our Multidisciplinary Team in the field of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) and Child Sex Trafficking. This grant has provided team members with special training in the recognition and identification of victims, investigation, specialized forensic interviewing, medical needs, certified trauma counseling, advocacy and prosecution.

Truly combatting trafficking starts with victim-centered support services and understanding the unique needs of CSAM victims. Their images can be viewed, downloaded, and shared over and over and over. Trafficking victims are often lured through force, violence, manipulation and false promises.

Keep in mind, though, that there does not need to be any force, fraud or coercion for child trafficking to take place. Children and adolescents cannot consent to any sexual act, which includes being photographed and/or recorded. Cannot consent. Period. The promise or exchange of any product or service in exchange for sexual gratification constitutes trafficking. Some examples of products/services include: a place to sleep, food, money, clothing, phone and alcohol.

Family Service Agency provides awareness and recognition training in Trafficking and CSAM, free of charge, and would be happy to provide this training to your workplace, church or community group.

DeKalb County is a small and rural community of about 102,000 people, and there are victims in our county. Victims that go to school, play with their friends, ride their bikes and appear as any other child would. I have spoken to people about this movie and observed reactions in the full theatre where I watched it. It is heartbreaking to think about how often it happens and shocking at how easily it happens. But what I really think is the thought that keeps running through our minds and keeps us awake at night, the reality that makes child sex trafficking so difficult to talk abou,; is that any of those children…could be any one of our children.

If you suspect trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-800-373-788. If you would like more information on the awareness and recognition of child sex trafficking, please call Family Service Agency at 1-815-758-8616.

Holly Ann Peifer

Director – Children’s Advocacy Center