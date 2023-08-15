Letter: Can we save historic barbed wire building in DeKalb? Think about it.

Can we save all of history? No, we can’t. Can we save local landmarks? Sometimes.

But who decides what’s worthy of saving and what is not? And what does it take to save our history?

As President of the Board of Directors of the Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, I can tell you it takes a lot. It takes people, money and the community.

Since 1998 when Jessie Glidden moved out of her family home and established the Glidden Homestead as a local landmark, individuals have dedicated countless hours and donated a great deal of money to maintain it. It’s hard work. But it’s rewarding and absolutely worthwhile.

Barbed wire has put DeKalb on the map, largely in thanks to Joseph Glidden and his efforts to keep their cow Brindle out of their garden. And that’s just the start of a very interesting and extensive history that is important to have and to save.

So think about it. Over the years what has DeKalb lost? DeKalb has lost the Haish Mansion, the Post Office and even an early barbed wire factory that most recently was the Mooney car dealership to name a few. All were demolished for a variety of reasons.

It’s hard to save historic places. Oftentimes the condition of a location determines its fate. When buildings lose integrity it’s easier to understand their loss. Buildings in functional condition are harder to understand, especially when they’re historic.

The world’s first barbed wire factory is here in DeKalb. Is it worthy of saving or should it be a parking lot?

Jan Devore

DeKalb