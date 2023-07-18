Letter: To Ukraine With Love

Oh Heavenly Creator
My Senses Turn North, South, East And West
Yet, Like A Gun In Russian Roulette, I Find No Rest
Oh Heavenly Creator
Guide My Love To The Oceans Depths, And Mountain Tops
So That I May Find Peace And Solace, Harvesting Crops
Oh Heavenly Creator
What Manner Of Instrument Have I Become?
That Sends A Dead Soldier Home To His Mum
Oh Heavenly Creator
Please Forgive My Sins Of Nature
For Hatreds Hand Shaped My Caricature
Oh Heavenly Creator
Remove The Blood Upon My Soul
And Help My Enemy To Share A Bowl
Steven Remo
DeKalb