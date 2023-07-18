Letter: To Ukraine With Love

Oh Heavenly Creator

My Senses Turn North, South, East And West

Yet, Like A Gun In Russian Roulette, I Find No Rest

Oh Heavenly Creator

Guide My Love To The Oceans Depths, And Mountain Tops

So That I May Find Peace And Solace, Harvesting Crops

Oh Heavenly Creator

What Manner Of Instrument Have I Become?

That Sends A Dead Soldier Home To His Mum

Oh Heavenly Creator

Please Forgive My Sins Of Nature

For Hatreds Hand Shaped My Caricature

Oh Heavenly Creator

Remove The Blood Upon My Soul

And Help My Enemy To Share A Bowl

Steven Remo

DeKalb