Letter: Thankful for live theater in DeKalb

To the Editor,

We just returned from the first Friday production of “Bright Star” at Stage Coach Players Theater in DeKalb.

What a wonderful performance of a very interesting musical. The entire cast did a tremendous job performing a very engaging story. The pit orchestra was wonderful.

Director Steve Meerdink is to be commended for enlisting a very strong cast of performers. Together he and choreographer Melissa Roseberg directed great staging, which was very well performed.

We are very thankful to experience live theater in our community. This is a production that everyone who enjoys live theater will enjoy.

Sincerely,

John Rey and Janet Porter

DeKalb