Letter: Thank you to DeKalb community, Faranda’s for helping Michael Volpe

On Thursday, June 22, a fundraiser was held at The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s for a former employee, Michael Volpe, whom had devastating medical issues and was forced to leave the job he loves.

Michael would like to express his gratitude to the owner, Bill and employees of The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, as they went above and beyond and worked after hours to help make over $7,000 for Michael’s medical expenses and his move to WI to live with his kids and family there.

As the mother of his children and friend for over 30 years, I cried my way through the event, as lines of cars came to wish Michael well and help him out, after years of dedicated service to his customers.

We cannot thank the DeKalb community or Bill and the Faranda’s enough for showering Michael with love and assistance. He felt everyone’s love.

Michael Volpe and family

DeKalb