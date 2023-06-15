Letter: Visit your local nursing home

Dear Citizens,

Have you ever pondered what your life will be like in old age? Who will you become? What changes will occur? Who will be at your side?

For many, the answer is: no one.

Our parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, teachers, librarians, doctors, coaches, police officers, counselors, pastors and way-makers are spending their senior years alone. Forgotten.

You can be the change. Visit your local nursing home.

“Helping one person might not change the world, but it might change the world for one person.”

Geneva Fry

Cortland