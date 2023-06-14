Letter: How parenting done right looks

Dear Editor,

Reading the article regarding the City Council proposed parental responsibility ordinance in the Chronicle brought up an old memory of my childhood where a serious lesson was burned deep into my young psyche!

As the sun came out toward the evening of a very rainy day, my friend from down the alley and I decided it would be a hoot to toss mud balls against the garage that was conveniently located next to a phenomenal source of ammunition. We had to be making a lot of noise with our gleeful laughter as we popped glob after glob of that alley surface against that shingle sided garage.

It apparently was sufficiently loud to attract the attention of the adults in the area as we would soon find out. A glance on my part to the left revealed to us my dad was marching down that alley and from his stern countenance it was clear he did not share the delightful feelings we had of our activity.

I froze. My friend ran!

I was summarily marched back home to retrieve a bucket, broom and mop, marched back to the scene of the crime and spent the next two hours under the piercing, watchful eye and military style direction of this veteran Army Sergeant until every morsel if not molecule of that alley surface was washed off that garage including my partner’s doing.

After that, the wall was subject to inspection by its owner and I had to apologize and promise to the man’s face to never do anything like that again. Only then was I able to take my exhausted and embarrassed little 7-year-old body back home and immediately to bed.

The next day my ex-friend laughed at me for getting caught. I don’t know what became of him as we moved to a different neighborhood a few months later and I lost track of him, not that I cared.

There was no spanking, no mention of the incident the next day or any further parole ramifications after that evening until years later when Dad and I enjoyed chuckles when looking lovingly back at how he molded my brother, sisters and me away from stupid stunts and major trouble.

The point is, if there was more parenting like this, there would be no need for parental responsibility laws or ordinances. Most parents still do, but too many shirk the responsibility, set a bad example through their own societal actions or worse yet, promote participation in bad behavior.

Unfortunately somebody has to hold their feet to the fire!

Mike Tritle

DeKalb