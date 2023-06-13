Letter: Just moved back to DeKalb. The city, NIU has so much to offer now

I moved back to DeKalb about a year ago, after having been gone for 25 years.

It has been very nice to see familiar old sites and even in run into people I knew from so long ago. Overall, the town looks much better as compared to 1990.

The downtown has trees, parks, decent occupancy levels and an unchanged Lord Stanley’s. The park system is larger and nicely maintained. And community programs seem healthy from the arts to human services.

DeKalb now has the feel of a small city, whereas in the ‘80s it was a smallish college town. The new size brings a higher vitality which is nice, but it also brings problems that simply must be kept in check.

NIU also looks much better. Streets, sidewalks and lawns have all been redesigned for a much more pleasant environment. Buildings and grounds are better maintained. And there are inspirational banners hanging off of everything.

I have made it a point to attend many athletic events, plays, concerts, recitals, plays and lectures this year. All for free, or maybe some real low price. The quality of the events has been amazing across the board. Athletics may not have won enough, but the games were good and the university has added a lot of fun filler events at all athletic events. Having a beer at games helps, too.

I urge all of you to try to get out of your houses and participate in all this town has to offer. Help make our community stronger and healthier. That will not happen if you stay inside. Also, get on campus and enjoy a talent level that would be hard to top. But at a price that could not be lower. The NIU students deserve that and you will have a great time.

See you around town, as we go Forward Together.

Brian Nigbor

DeKalb