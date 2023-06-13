Letter: Don’t fall for ‘bait and switch’ of racist Republicans calling out protests

Along with thousands of young people, Tennessee Reps. Pearson, Johnson and Jones protested and demanded that the legislators do something to stop gun violence. For that, their Republican colleagues expelled Jones and Pearson from office.

Johnson remained in office by less than a handful of votes. By expelling only Jones and Pearson, the Republicans successfully manipulated the public’s attention and focus away from the issue of stopping gun violence to that of racism.

Racism is wrong. It must be called out. But don’t lose sight of the protest’s intent: Stopping the gun violence that kills far too many people.

That is what Jones and Pearson spoke so eloquently about. It’s what angered their Republican colleagues.

Don’t fall for a classic “bait and switch.” Remember what the Tennessee protest was about.

Sally Walker

DeKalb