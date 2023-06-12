Letter: DeKalb County Board should vote no on ASD Castle solar field proposal

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sandwich urges the DeKalb County Board to vote NO to ASD Castle request to build a 31.2-acre solar field on 70 acres located on Pratt Road between Our Savior’s and Cornerstone Churches.

The Sandwich Future Land Use Plan was created at the request of DeKalb County in a spirit of working together. It places businesses on the north and south sides of Pratt and connects to an extension of Main Street in Sandwich. Adjacent land is for more beautiful homes to line Pratt, East and West Sandwich roads (one on Pratt just sold for $1 million dollars).

This 70 acres is desirable land waiting to be developed with infrastructure already in place with quick access to East and West Sandwich Roads which are major north/south corridors for the hundreds of people commuting to work.

Our Savior's Lutheran Church built at the corner of Pratt and East Sandwich roads to be a part of this growth. Businesses create jobs. People buy groceries and fuel, eat and shop at our great restaurants and stores. People attend churches and worship God, send their children to Sunday school and help shape the world.

Solar panels do not. A solar farm on this location halts expansion to the north for the next 20 years of the lease.

The solar farm is projected to raise $27,000 a year in taxes. Look at your tax bill and multiply that by the number of homes and businesses that could be constructed on 70 acres. These are tax dollars Sandwich will forfeit for the next 20 years of the solar farm lease.

Solar farms have a negative effect on property values. Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory reported on March 15, 2020 on the sale prices of 1.8 million homes near utility-scale solar plants in six states there is a connection between proximity to solar farms and a decrease in value dependent on how far the property is from the solar farm.

Closer than a quarter mile – 2.3% decrease, Our Savior's eastern boundary is 60 feet from the proposed solar farm. Cornerstone church is closer. Our 2020 appraised value is $2.9 mil. If approved Our Savior's would lose $66,700 in property value.

Would you build your church or home next to a solar farm? Eight people spoke against the solar farm on this site. Only the owner of the property spoke in favor.

We ask DeKalb County to honor the Sandwich Future Land Use Plan they helped create and deny this request for a solar field, moving it to a better site that serves the needs of many instead of two, the owner and ASD Castle.

Rev. David J Kaul

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sandwich