Letter: Ask local lawmakers to support Earth Act

While I am very concerned to read that Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations says we must reduce our carbon pollution by 2035, I am pleased to see that the Daily Chronicle reported his warning.

Since our legislators are reluctant to require us all to reduce our use of carbon, we need everyone who is concerned about the climate crisis to take action.

There is now a bill in Congress H. R. 598 Earth Act to Stop Climate Pollution by 2030 that will accelerate the needed reduction in carbon emissions.

Read the text at Congress.gov (H.R. 598 2022-23) or look up earthbill.org. Then call your Federal Senators and Representative to ask them to sponsor this bill which should be bipartisan.

Thank you!

Meryl Greer Domina

DeKalb