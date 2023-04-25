Letter: Safe Passage literally can save lives. Please support mission during Give DeKalb County

The day a woman decides she can leave a violent home/relationship is one of the most frightening and dangerous for her.

Women are at great risk of being killed when they finally leave. Getting herself, and her children, to a safe place is fraught with challenges.

With your donation to Safe Passage on Give DeKalb County, May 4, you are an important part of the response that provides for safety, support, healing and taking control of her life.

State’s Attorney Rick Amato has long said that the number one criminal problem in DeKalb County is domestic violence.

The impact on children growing up in an environment of violence is incalculable. They are at risk of physical harm themselves, and the emotional trauma can be lifelong. I believe we all want the best for all of our children. It’s a cliché but true, it “Takes a village.”

Safe Passage provides a broad range of services countywide. All services are completely free to clients for as long as they choose. Safe Passage provides advocacy, helping navigate the judicial system, counseling for women and their children, interfacing with agencies such as the housing authority, the health department and schools.

Safe Passage literally can save lives.

Our communities are only as safe and strong as are our most vulnerable.

Your donation to Safe Passage during Give DeKalb County is multiplied by the percentage of the Community Partners Bonus Pool donations for which they will qualify. Please give generously to continue the critical work of stopping the damaging cycle of domestic violence.

Lori Imes

DeKalb