To the Editor:

It is very clear that the DeKalb Community Gardens’ proposal for the Blackhawk/Hillcrest vacant land will benefit many, many more people than NIU’s Greek Center.

DCCG listens to the needs of people and has a good track record of planning and fulfilling those needs.

There’s no reason to jam the two proposals together. NIU has other options for their center. The vacant land with empty roads and streetlights on the west side of campus comes to mind.

By Karen Matz

DeKalb