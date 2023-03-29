Letter: Sycamore residents beware of lead dangers during water service line replacement

Dear Sycamore Residents,

We have had the opportunity to learn from environmental water experts during the last two and a half years. They all agree the lead service line replacement program is positive.

Having the conversation about filtration is vital. They stated residents should be aware of the increased lead contamination exposure risks during AND for months after construction to replace service lines. They stressed that residents should not let their guard down if they already have a new service line or if work is taking place on a different block. The risk is still there.

They stated they would not test for lead in water, but rather assume that there is a very high chance of lead contamination at some point during the disruption of the pipes.

We learned to never boil tap water in areas suspected of exposure to prepare formula for babies unless using, as directed by manufacturer, NSF CERTIFIED 42 & 53 filtration. If a RO system is preferred, it must have at least NSF 58 CERTIFICATION.

Water suspected of lead contamination should NEVER be boiled for any reason without filtration as it increases the concentration of lead.

Women who are or desire to become pregnant should take precautions and understand the risks of lead exposure to unborn babies. Children and their developing brains are highly susceptible to acute or prolonged exposure. Other age groups exposed can lead to symptoms of dementia, heart disease and high blood pressure.

The acceptable level of lead exposure for human health is ZERO, meaning there is NO safe level.

Lastly, according to EPA Rule and Illinois Law, a minimum 0.5 mg/L Free Chlorine Residual is required to be present in ALL areas of a distribution system at ALL times.

Please reach out to your local government to inquire how to protect your household in the event this minimum is not being met. Smelling a strong, commonly known as pool smell in tap water is the result of a chemical reaction between chlorine and organic matter (soil, sediment, or in a pool skin cells or urine). This odor DOES NOT guarantee there is enough free chlorine residual to provide protection from Waterborne Diseases.

Jennifer Campbell

Former Sycamore resident

Citizens for Clean Water Sycamore, Illinois