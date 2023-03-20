Letter: Write in David Castro for DeKalb Park Board

A history of community service, a commitment to DeKalb and strong personal integrity. Those are just three of the reasons that I recommend that you vote for David Castro for DeKalb Park Board on April 4.

I have worked with David on volunteer boards and know that he listens, researches the options, and dependably carries out his responsibilities, with an eye on both short and longterm goals.

David’s volunteer work as both a board member and as the president of the DeKalb County Community Gardens and the Ellwood House Association have educated him on some issues the park board faces.

David’s service on DeKalb’s city Planning and Zoning Commission and the North Annie Glidden Revitalization Task Force have given him a wide perspective on our community and its needs.

The park board election is all write-in. You will serve the future of DeKalb and its parks well by writing in David Castro.

Elizabeth Bass

DeKalb