Letter: Support my write-in campaign, David Castro for DeKalb Park Board

I would like to ask for your support for my write-in candidacy for Commissioner of the DeKalb Park District in the upcoming consolidated election.

My wife and I have been citizens of the city of DeKalb for the past 17 years. I have a Ph.D. in Chemistry and have worked initially as a scientist serving the Paper industry and more recently as a manager of an Analytical services group within the same company.

I have been active in the community through various roles.

Here are some highlights: I have been President of the Board of Directors of the DeKalb County Community Gardens since 2022 and of the Board of Directors of the Ellwood House Association since 2020. Between 2013 and 2019, I was a member of the City of DeKalb Planning Commission. In 2017, I was a member of the North Annie Glidden Revitalization Task Force.

As a Commissioner of the DeKalb Park District, I will continue supporting efforts to remodel the Hopkins Park Pool. I am aware that this is one of the essential items the board has entertained for some time and the financial challenges associated with this project are high.

Yet, I am not a single-issue candidate.

The Park District administers a large number of assets in our community which I look forward to enhancing for the benefit of all our citizens.

Today, I am asking for your support by “writing in” my name, DAVID CASTRO, and darkening the oval to the left of my name.

David Castro

DeKalb