Letter: Support David Castro for DeKalb Park Board

I am writing to endorse David Castro for Commissioner of the DeKalb Park District in the upcoming election on April 4, 2023.

David is a write in candidate and needs you to write his name and check the box.

David and his wife, Amanda, have lived in DeKalb for the past 17 years.

David is committed to community service having served on multiple non-profit groups.

Dave is President of the Board of Directors of the Ellwood House Association, having been a member of the board since 2015. His three-year term as President will end this May. His work at the Ellwood House has been in close collaboration with the DeKalb Park District. David’s participation as a park district commissioner is the perfect next step to continue to advance current programs and contribute to the development of future projects.

David also serves as the President of the board of DeKalb Community Gardens since 2022, having been a member since 2020. Between 2013 and 2019 he was a member of the City of DeKalb Planning Commission and in 2017 was a member of the North Annie Glidden Revitalization Task Force.

David has Ph.D. in Chemistry, has worked for Ecolab since 2005, most recently as a manager of an Analytical service group.

David will support efforts to remodel the Hopkins Park pool. His experience managing budgets will be invaluable when making the difficult fiscal decisions that will be necessary.

Please write in David Castro for Commissioner of the DeKalb Park District on your ballot.

Lori Imes

DeKalb