Letter: Genoa-Kingston United Way has dissolved

A letter to the community

After careful deliberation, the Genoa-Kingston Board of Directors has decided to dissolve the nonprofit status of the Genoa-Kingston United Way. The GKUW was originally founded in March of 1967 as a volunteer-based organization with the mission of uniting community resources to improve the lives of those in the Genoa-Kingston community.

Our organization will no longer accept donations after March 31, 2023. All funds received by March 31 will be dispersed to our partner agencies.

Throughout the years, the Genoa-Kingston United Way has worked to ensure that those in our community who were in need had access to the necessary resources. A nonprofit is founded with the intent to accomplish a mission and our organization is confident that we have done so with the help of generous residents, local businesses and through numerous other nonprofits in our community today.

The Genoa-Kingston United Way Board of Directors would like to acknowledge the community for their support. We have deep appreciation to the numerous volunteer board members and volunteer staff that generously gave of their time and talents.

Approximately $2 million was generated and donated in the 56 years of work.

We are grateful for the nonprofit organizations who continue to work diligently to serve those in need in the Genoa-Kingston area. We encourage donors to continue making a difference in our community through donations to local organizations, volunteering and spreading awareness of the causes that you are passionate about.

With warm regards to our donors, volunteers and supporters,

The Genoa-Kingston United Way Board of Directors