Letter: Vote Josh Huseman for Sycamore City Council on April 4

In the four and a half years I’ve been able to represent Sycamore in the Illinois House of Representatives I’ve had many opportunities to interact with Sycamore leaders and discuss the future of our community.

Ward 1 Alderman Josh Huseman, among others, has been a bright light and a new voice in discussions on Sycamore’s future. Here are a few observations I’d share to serve as helpful reminders of why.

Alderman Huseman has stood out as a newer member of the Sycamore City Council by always being engaged in a natural curiosity that seeks to understand. If the way we’ve done things shouldn’t be the way we continue to do things, he’s willing to voice his concern.

His insights on keeping our Municipal services staffed as we continue to grow are important and show his forward thinking.

Huseman’s quotes in the Daily Chronicle also reinforce his commitment to protecting the residents of Sycamore through both police and fire department improvements.

As I look to the future of Sycamore I see a need to engage young families in the path we take. To have a fearless advocate like Josh Huseman working on our behalf is a good place to be.

Please consider a vote for Josh Huseman on April 4. Regardless, please vote!

Jeff Keicher, State Representative

Sycamore