Letter: Why should Illinois taxpayers subsidize a new Bears stadium?

It’s fitting that the proposed new Bears stadium is located near where the movie “Groundhog Day” was filmed because here we go again.

At the request of the Bears owners, Soldier Field underwent a major redesign in 2001 that cost approximately $690 million, $430 million of which was funded by public dollars.

Now they want property taxes waived on the Arlington Park stadium site for 40 years (note that it’s been 22 years since the last stadium rehab and most football stadiums are deemed inferior for NFL teams in far less time).

Hence the citizens of the state (read that we taxpayers), will be on the hook to pay up once again.

Can’t expect the McCaskey family to pay property taxes like the rest of Illinois taxpayers.

In 2022, the Chicago Bears were estimated to be valued at $5.8 billion. Not sure if that number was prior to or after the football season.

Why should the rest of Illinois citizens pay to subsidize a family of billionaires?

Pam Farris, Rochelle