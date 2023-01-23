Letter: Sheriff Sullivan should resign if he doesn’t want to follow gun registration law

To the Editor:

I personally find it appalling to read that certain Sheriff’s in this state choose to ignore laws at their discretion.

Mr. Andy Sullivan was elected to the DeKalb County Sheriff position based on his expertise and with a thorough understanding that he is not a lawmaker and he must follow the laws of this state and of the federal government.

As he appears to be unwilling to do that he should resign his position and a responsible officer of the law should be elected.

This county and his state are well capable of operating without the entire sheriff’s program if that department cannot see and act on its responsibilities.

Steven Kraus

DeKalb