Letter: Thank you Sheriff Sullivan for opposing gun ban law

I congratulate and fully support Sheriff Sullivan and the other county sheriffs that are refusing to enforce the new law (HB5471) signed by Governor Pritzker.

Part of the “Oath of Office” of all police and sheriff departments states, “I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States......” I guess what people fail to realize, is that part of our U.S. Constitution also includes the 10 amendments, which were added to specify certain rights, us as citizens have.

Maybe what some of our elected officials, including our DeKalb County Board Chairman Suzanne Willis, ought to do is take out that Constitution and reread it.

What’s amazing to me is that our Governor in his “Oath of Office” said, “I support the Constitution of the United States.” If that is true Governor, how can you even think of signing HB5471 into law, like you just did?

As this bill went into Executive Hearing in the Illinois Senate, I went onto the Illinois General Assembly website and submitted a witness slip opposing this bill, as did 9,832 other individuals. Only 82 individuals submitted witness slips supporting this bill. So much for our representatives in Springfield listening to their constituents.

When our elected officials talk “gun control”, what they are really concerned with is “control”. That is why the founding fathers of our country felt it necessary to include the 2nd Amendment into our Constitution.

Part of the big problem with laws like this, is the only people it really hurts are the law abiding citizen. Criminals don’t care what law is on the books, they don’t follow them anyway.

So on behalf of DeKalb’s law abiding citizens, I applaud Sheriff Sullivan and any other law enforcement official or elected representative that comes out in opposition to this law. And just maybe our Governor after listening to his oath of office again, would realize that he made a mistake. But I doubt it.

David Trumble

DeKalb