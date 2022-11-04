Letter: Linh Nguyen is the qualified candidate for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder

Linh Nguyen is the qualified candidate for County Clerk

During a recent DeKalb County Clerk candidate debate on WBLK, Linh Nguyen enthusiastically said she supported recruiting high school students to work at the polls on election day.

Linh’s opponent Tasha Sims, who has 14 years of experience working for the county, quickly countered that state law requires election workers be at least 18 years of age and that recruiting younger highschool students would be illegal.

Part of Tasha’s job responsibilities includes updating all county websites. On the DeKalb County Elections Division website, High School Election Judge Qualifications state: “Must be a Junior or Senior in High School.” No age requirement is listed.

Further, the Illinois State Board of Elections lists the identical qualification, word for word. (Illinois State Election Code Section: 10ILCS 5/13-4). Is Tasha mistaken? Would she rather young people not work at the polls? Tasha claims to have several years’ experience working in the clerk’s office.

During an earlier County Clerk debate on WNIJ, Tasha would not say that the 2020 election was fair, only that Biden had been inaugurated. Does Tasha have information about voter fraud that 64 judges, countless Secretaries of State and hundreds of election officials do not have? Having an election denier in charge of elections is a recipe for disaster.

Linh Nguyen is passionate about free, fair and accessible elections. And democracy. She is the most qualified candidate for DeKalb County Clerk. Please vote for Linh Nguyen.

John McFarland

Hinckley