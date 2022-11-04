Letter: Linh Nguyen is proven leader who respects democratic process

Dear Editor:

We are writing to endorse Linh Nguyen for DeKalb County Clerk.

Linh is a proven leader and a talented person who pursues her work with excellence. As a computational scientist, she has the background and vision for needed technological improvements to better serve the citizens of DeKalb County. That includes improved communication with constituents and enhanced security.

As a former President of the League of Women Voters, Linh understands the importance of an informed electorate and respect for the democratic process. She is committed to secure, informed and accessible elections. Most importantly, she is unequivocal in her commitment to electoral integrity and accepting and accurately reporting all votes that are legitimately cast.

Our democratic tradition expects no less.

We urge you to vote for Linh Nguyen for DeKalb County Clerk.

Mark Cordes and Victoria Young

DeKalb