Letter: Linh Nguyen, candidate for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder, understands that voting is a civic duty

Supporting voting only makes sense. Engaging in and celebrating our responsibility to ourselves, to vote should be a regular part of public education, part of public life.

That’s why supporting Linh Nguyen also makes sense.

Democracy is on the ballot this November election. As a child in Vietnam, Linh Nguyen witnessed her parents being taken by armed officers to vote in elections that had predetermined outcomes. For Linh, voting is a privilege, a right and an obligation, but she believes technical obstacles and information vacuums diminish turnout.

Linh feels the DeKalb County Clerk’s Election Division must provide people with the technical tools that can inform and engage them. The Elections Division websites must be intuitive, accessible, and easy to navigate on mobile devices and computers.

Linh would like to see local and national election days as exciting celebrations of democracy that inspire and motivate citizens to participate. She envisions an Elections Division that provides voting orientations for high school, college students, and residents of communities with historically low voter turnout.

Politicians campaign to citizens who vote. Non-voting citizens’ opinions and ideas are unheard and ignored. Increased voting will increase accountability from our politicians.

As DeKalb County Clerk, Linh will work passionately to engage all citizens and to provide them with secure, fair and accessible.

Carmella Doyle

