Letter: DeKalb County needs Linh Nguyen for County Clerk and Recorder

Tasha Sims is a lovely person with deep roots in DeKalb County. With 14 years working for county government, she is well-known and well-liked. Perhaps, that is the problem.

After redistricting, 29,000 incorrect Voter ID cards were mailed out. The replacement cards were sent out with errors and had to be corrected and resent. In the May primary election, a substantial number of incomplete ballots were printed and used for voting. One precinct has been given incorrect polling places – twice.

Residents in that community will show up to vote in November, only to be sent to a different polling place. County websites are primitive and difficult to navigate. Recording tasks currently done in person, could be done electronically. Tasha was not responsible for any of these problems; However, she has said repeatedly that the Clerk’s office runs well and that she will change very little.

Tasha Sims may not be able to see or fix the problems with DeKalb’s Elections Division or Records Department. She is too accustomed to the status quo.

The problems are obvious to Linh Nguyen. With each error, Linh has been motivated to do better for our community. Linh has extensive plans for improvements at the Clerk’s Office. Her Ph.D. in computational science and experience using super computers to process massive amounts of data make her an ideal candidate for this important job.

Please vote for Linh Nguyen to bring DeKalb County into the 21st century.

Jennifer Johnson

DeKalb