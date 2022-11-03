Letter: Linh Nguyen will give DeKalb County citizens the expert administration we deserve

Voters are fortunate Linh Nguyen stepped up to run for County Clerk and Recorder in the upcoming election.

Linh understood the need to streamline the office and make it more responsive to voters. She will insure your access to voter information with a user-friendly website. Linh’s background in data and problem-solving will address precinct and polling confusion, saving taxpayer dollars.

Linh has a calm, respectful, and empowering demeanor. Your vote for Linh Nguyen will give the citizens of DeKalb County the expert administration we deserve.

Virginia Sherrod, Sycamore

Christi Slavenas, Genoa