Letter: Answering some unfinished questions as DeKalb County Board District 10 candidate

I am Susan Smith Lindell, the Republican candidate for DeKalb County Board District 10. I was very happy to see that you covered the forums for the candidates for the County Board, but disappointed in the coverage of some of my answers.

I did maintain that having been a single mother for 13 years prepared me for the board position, but without the context, that statement seems random and irrelevant. What I did say is that being a single mother helped teach me fiscal responsibility, learning to determine what is an essential expenditure and what is not. It also taught me to balance my work life with the time that I spent with my son. Clearly, knowing the difference between an essential expenditure and a necessary one is an important skill to bring to the board. I knew, for instance, that it was much more important to pay my mortgage and send my son to a Catholic school than it was to take a trip to Disney World, drive around in a new car or buy my son designer clothing.

During the forum, I also said that I do not like to tell property owners what they cannot do with their property, and that the loss of usable farmland had to be balanced with the rights of property owners. Because the question regarded mitigation efforts for climate change, I said that I am not a proponent of wind turbines, primarily because the turbines, after about 25 years, can not be recycled and thus end up in a landfill, which is probably worse for the environment than any benefit that accrues to the generation of energy. What I did not get a chance to say is that a great deal of energy generated from wind farms in Illinois is sold to the Tennessee Valley Authority, which services the southeastern region of the United States. If we are to use our farmland for energy generation, then I believe that the energy should remain in DeKalb County or, at least, in the state of Illinois.

One more thing I wanted to discuss was the sale of the DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Yes, it has been around for more than 100 years, but it became a nursing home and not a poor farm in 1945. (In most Chronicle articles, the two have been conflated.) The County Home had a capacity for 160 residents, but since before COVID, it has been averaging 120 residents. The average cost of nursing care in Illinois is around $200 a day, which means that our county home was foregoing about $2.92 million in income per year, yet it still had to pay for the electricity, heat, and personnel regulated by the state of Illinois. I would like to know why there wasn’t appropriate oversight before the county home was over $7 million in arrears.

I urge anyone who is serious about county elections to watch the forums on the WNIJ website. Most contested board seats are included, and you will get a chance to see what board members and potential board members think about the issues facing DeKalb County.

Susan Smith Lindell

DeKalb