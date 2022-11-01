Letter: Why Linh Nguyen is our best choice for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder

To the Editor:

It is election season again. Hyper-partisan political ads dominate the media with such annoying frenzy that it makes one want to run for cover. In national and statewide elections, it’s often hard to separate truth from hype.

Fortunately, that’s not so true here in DeKalb County, where some of the most consequential contests are non-partisan.

We’re apt to know more about our local candidates because they are also our friends, neighbors and co-workers. Still, it does require some diligence to determine which candidate is best equipped for the job. A case in point is the current contest for DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder.

Linh Nguyen is one of the most impressive candidates for local office our county has seen in a long time. Through hard work and determination she has risen from humble immigrant origins to a level of outstanding achievement – truly an “Only in America” story.

Linh’s most important attributes are her organizational skills and her proficiency with technology. Both are areas that certainly need to be addressed in the current County Clerk’s office.

One example: An online program known as My-Dec is available through the Illinois Department of Revenue. It facilitates electronic processing of real property transfer taxes, enhances record keeping, and allows data sharing between counties. And it is FREE. Eighty-seven Illinois counties have subscribed to this service. DeKalb County is one of only a handful that has not. Most of the other nonmember counties are sparsely populated, and both geographically and demographically a world apart from DeKalb County.

This is just one of several situations Linh has pledged to address when elected.

Unlike her opponent, Linh can’t claim a history of prior employment in county government. But we should all be aware of the difference between having fifteen years of experience versus one year of experience fifteen times. What Linh does promise is to reclaim an office that needs a kick-start into the modern era. This seems particularly crucial at a time when development and economic progress are booming in our county.

That’s why I’m voting for “Linh to WIN.” I hope you’ll join me.

Brad Pietens

DeKalb