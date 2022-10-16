Letter: Linh Nguyen will bring progress to the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office

The office of DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder is non-partisan. This is an important distinction to be made.

When a person comes into the office, it doesn’t matter if that person is a Democrat, Republican, Independent or non-affiliated. What matters is that the person comes in with a need for service to resolve a question or issue.

Linh Nguyen is the best person for this office. Linh will treat everyone with the dignity and respect we all expect and deserve. She will ensure that all necessary accommodations will be provided for those who are disabled or need assistance of any kind to cast their ballot.

Linh is a compassionate and patient person committed to meeting the needs of all voters regardless of political affiliation.

Linh’s technological skills will modernize the office increasing efficiency and saving users time and money. She will introduce e-recording, joining the two-thirds of Illinois counties who already utilize it as well as the MyDec program for property transfer tax declarations.

Linh brings fresh ideas and energy to the office. There are times when a new approach and set of skills is what is needed, and this is one of those times. Progress requires innovation and creativity. Linh Nguyen will bring both to the office. Remember to vote all the way down the ballot and vote for Linh Nguyen for County Clerk & Recorder.

Randi Olson

Cortland