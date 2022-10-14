Letter: Linh Nguyen offers technological experience DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office needs

After listening to Linh Nguyen speak recently, I came away certain that her energy, intelligence, and skill set make her well-equipped to step smoothly into the role of DeKalb County City Clerk and Recorder.

Let’s face it. The county clerk’s office needs modernizing to make it more voter-friendly, efficient, and cost-effective. Nguyen’s technological expertise and familiarity with Illinois’ more cutting-edge practices, such as e-recording, can bring DeKalb County up to speed with the two-thirds of counties in our state currently taking advantage of its proven effectiveness.

Why not us? We are DeKalb, not Mayberry.

In an essentially nonpartisan race such as this one, Democrats and Republicans alike should go to the polls having done their homework.

One important resource that offers more specifics than I can offer you in a simple Letter to the Editor: Win With Linh Nguyen. Check it out, and I believe that you will come to the same conclusion that I have. DeKalb County voters like us are not partisan sheep. We care about our democracy and want to ensure that the winner of this race is someone who will lead us forward, not simply preserve the status quo.

DC strong.

Margaret E. Jankauskis

Sycamore