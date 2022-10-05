Deadline approaching for General Election-related letter submissions

Dear Readers:

In order for a letter to the editor related to the Nov. 8 General Election to be considered for publication, it must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Here is our letters policy: We welcome letters on public issues, specifically of interest to local readers. Letters must include the author’s full name, home address, including hometown, and day and evening telephone numbers. We limit letters to 250 words and one published letter every three weeks. All letters are subject to editing for length, clarity and content at the sole discretion of the editor.

Letters can be submitted online at: https://tinyurl.com/bdf44vwp

Thank you,

The editors