Letter: Thank you to LRS Recycling and our neighborhood worker

A brief thank you to LRS Recycling and our neighborhood recycling man.

My 8-year-old daughter loves to watch the garbage trucks work. She is fascinated and runs to the window when she realizes it’s garbage day.

On her first day of school, it happened to also be garbage day in our neighborhood. On the walk to school, we saw the LRS recycling truck coming and she stopped to watch him work. The recycling man (I’m sure he has some other title or more politically correct title, but I don’t know what it is) noticed her watching. He honked the horn for her as he got closer. Then he stopped the truck and asked her if she wanted to pull the horn. He secured his truck and then allowed her to pull the horn. We chatted for a couple of minutes, as he has kids of his own and he loves to see the kids out and about on his route. First day of school magic.

My apologies to her friend and new teacher, but this ended up being the highlight of her first day.

What caught me the most about this encounter was how happy this recycling man was to be doing his job and chatting with community members. While he made my daughter’s day he gave me perspective as well. This was a man who truly loved his job. I hope to find that joy in my work, too.

I do not know his name, but he works in the Littlejohn Elementary School neighborhood and I hope you all get to see the joy he has for his job.

Megan Gerken

DeKalb