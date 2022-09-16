Letter: We need to save our trees

I have been living in Kirkland for better than 25 years. As a product of Kane County Chicago suburbs, I welcomed raising my kids in the small town in this rural county.

I am currently very frustrated with the leadership of the village. It is no secret the town, as most small towns, struggle- particularly financially. I am sure the reasons for this are many and multifaceted. I know the village has to solve issues without tons of resources. That being acknowledged, I must voice my concern- my despair, actually- at the handling of trees in the village.

It has been decided, and the mayor has been clear it is the way it is going to be, that all the parkway trees must go- regardless of age and health. It’s an old town, and some of our trees are quite large (and beautiful). It is easier this way. Fewer sidewalk and sewer issues.

A year ago, several of us voiced our concern and provided research from towns who had compiled lists of infrastructure friendly trees as well as studies that revealed the importance of trees in municipalities. None of those are being considered. Removing is, well, both cheaper and easier.

These trees are important. Trees in villages are important. They are important to nature, the environment, energy costs, property value and beauty. To remove them is short sighted. There are options – if only the mayor and board would both listen and show some vision.

Tammy Hamrick

Kirkland