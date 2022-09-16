Letter: DeKalb County needs a modern Clerk and Recorder office. Vote Nguyen

Linh Nguyen has the expertise and technical skills to bring the most current best practices and procedures to the office. Linh is a PhD. computational scientist and has researched the County Clerk and Recorder offices across the state.

More than two-thirds of the 102 counties in Illinois provide their constituents the option of e-recording, but DeKalb County isn’t one of them. Of the 102 counties, 87 counties utilize the state on-line program MyDec which allows you to process real property transfer tax declaration. Once again, DeKalb County isn’t taking advantage of this free service.

Moving beyond the “way we have always done it”, Linh will replace outdated, long used systems with more efficient and user-friendly options and services. She will ensure the integrity of public records so they are easily accessible and usable. Linh will improve the website making it more transparent for all users doing important county business. This will save many both time and money.

The office of County Clerk and Recorder is essential to the function of a strong democracy. Elections that are safe, free from interference of any kind are what Linh Nguyen will ensure for DeKalb Co. voters. Linh is dedicated to ensuring that every resident is informed of their right to vote, how to register, when and where to vote.

I encourage everyone to got to Linh’s website WinWithLinhNguyen and see her qualifications and vision for the office. Please VOTE for Linh Nguyen!

Lori Imes

DeKalb